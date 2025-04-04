Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $198,000 Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $6.67 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $334.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

