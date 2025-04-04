Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $203,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,413.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 311,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 over the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

