Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $244,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

BEAM opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.02. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,463.60. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,097,669.15. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.