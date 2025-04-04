Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $244,000 Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLO. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

