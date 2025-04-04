Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $254,000 Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

