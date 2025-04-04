Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $265,000 Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

