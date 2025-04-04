Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $278,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Asana were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Asana by 105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 427,576 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Asana by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at $40,966,653.09. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,349,507 shares of company stock worth $19,281,993 and sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

