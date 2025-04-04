Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $58.61 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.14 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.