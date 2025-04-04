Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,029,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.41 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 4.12.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

