Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

