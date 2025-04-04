Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $136,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 697,845 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,635 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.07 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

