Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 10,066.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 108,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107,006 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,264.50, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

