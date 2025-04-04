Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 592.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

