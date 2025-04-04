Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.01 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. The trade was a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,276.32. This represents a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock worth $15,028,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

