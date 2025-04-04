Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,744 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

