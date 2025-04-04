Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,488 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,313,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 541,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.09 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

