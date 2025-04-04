Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,576 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDMT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

FDMT stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

