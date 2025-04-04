Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,215 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,427,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

