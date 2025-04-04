Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,339 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 342.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Dot Trading Down 7.4 %

Green Dot stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $13.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.