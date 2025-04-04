Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,647 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.96. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

