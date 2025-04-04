Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Neurogene worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 192.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $9.67 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGNE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

