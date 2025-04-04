Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13,640.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

CRSP stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.85.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

