Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

About CTO Realty Growth

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.