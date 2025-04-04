Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 259,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Bit Digital Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 5.13. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

