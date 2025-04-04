Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Accuray by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 283,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

