Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,595 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

MT opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

