Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of ROCK opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

