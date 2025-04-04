Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 30,870 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after buying an additional 282,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,645,000 after buying an additional 172,838 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,681,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $15.57 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

