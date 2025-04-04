Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 445 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $698,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

