Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,724 Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

