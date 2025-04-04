Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,085 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

