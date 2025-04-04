Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $126,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ScanSource by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.