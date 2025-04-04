Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root Stock Performance

ROOT stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Root

In other news, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This trade represents a 24.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $688,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,799,506.78. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,469. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

