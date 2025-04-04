Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

