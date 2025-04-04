Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.