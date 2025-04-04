Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MHK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

NYSE:MHK opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

