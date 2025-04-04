Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Shares of MOH opened at $353.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

