MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.84.

MongoDB Stock Down 9.4 %

MongoDB stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $387.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $253,590.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,652 shares in the company, valued at $20,785,170.84. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $9,818,567. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

