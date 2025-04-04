Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of Mueller Industries worth $87,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

