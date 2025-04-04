MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in MYR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

MYRG stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

