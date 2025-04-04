nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NCNO opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

