nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by William Blair

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NCNO stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in nCino by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in nCino by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

