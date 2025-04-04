Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Position Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

