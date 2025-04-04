Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

