Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Northland Securities upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.73 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

