Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of Peloton Interactive worth $305,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 14.4 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $1,643,278.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. The trade was a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

