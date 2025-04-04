Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State Street Corp grew its position in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pentair by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pentair by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

