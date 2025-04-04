Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 405.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $818.97 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

