Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

