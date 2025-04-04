Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

